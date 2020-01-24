Local doctors prepare in case coronavirus spreads to Wisconsin

Local doctors are asking people to be extra cautious amid the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.

UW Hospital in Madison, Wis. (Source: WMTV)

Just on Friday health officials confirmed a second case of the virus in the U.S., a woman in her 60s in Chicago.

And on Thursday, UW-Platteville announced they are monitoring six students for the virus. So far it seems the students did not get the virus, but had visited Wuhan, China, where the virus seems to have originated from.

Now, doctors at UW Hospital are taking some steps to make sure the virus does not spread to Wisconsin.

Right now, the UW does not have any patients with coronavirus. Hospital workers are screening people in the Urgent Care and in emergency departments.

They're asking patients about their travel history, espeically if they've traveled to Wuhan, China over the last 2 weeks, where they could have been exposed to the illness.

Medical professionals are taking these extra precautions because it's a new, unknown virus, says Dr. Sasia Safdar, the medical director of infectious diseases at UW Health.

"If there's one thing that we've learned about viruses in the past is that when we have a new one, it's really hard to predict where it will go, how it will spread, and how best to contain it. So it's that concern that I think has led people to develop these protocols for planning,” says Safdar.

Rebacca Mochocki, a parent in Fitchburg, says she takes her family's health seriously but isn't especially concerned about the virus.

"My kids have their flu shots, my kids wash their hands, there's not much else we can do about it. I feel like every year some virus gets hyped and it doesn't amount to too much," Mochocki says.

Patients being examined for coronavirus would immediately wear a mask and be taken to an isolation room.

The coronavirus has killed dozens of people in China and infected over 900 others globally. The first case of the virus in the U.S. was reported in Washington state earlier this week.