Local doctors stuck in Honduras return home

A group of doctors stuck in Honduras, including four from Dane County are now home.

Eleven doctors were in Honduras providing healthcare when the government closed its borders because of the coronavirus outbreak. Countless attempts to get home failed until word got out that they needed help.

“None of us is exactly sure how it all came to pass but suddenly because of news that people had seen on TV, NBC15, and social media somebody contacted us at our hotel and they happened to know someone who worked at United Airlines,” said Kay Weeden, Clinic Organizer with Hackett Hemwall Patterson Foundation. Weeden says after contacting this person, they were able to get a flight immediately.

She says the whole situation was difficult and frustrating but that she’s thankful to those who helped get them home.