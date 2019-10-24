Local event connects minority students with colleges

Hundreds of Madison-area students will have the opportunity to learn all about resources available to them in college this weekend.

The event is put on by the Minority Student Achievement Network (MSAN), and sponsored by the University of Wisconsin.

The goal is to connect students from under-represented groups with colleges and universities, in order to help those students feel more comfortable with the college admissions process.

“I want them to be connected to students who are like them across the country - student advocates, student educators - and I want them to feel genuinely cared for by a larger body of educators,” says Madeline Hafner, executive director of MSAN.

The conference runs through Saturday in downtown Madison. You can learn more here.

