Local food pantries looking for volunteers

Food pantries across southern Wisconsin are looking for volunteers to help pre-pack food bags.

Community Action of Rock and Walworth Counties is in need of volunteers for The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP). Organizers say most of the people working at local pantries are seniors, who are at high risk for COVID-19.

If you are able to help, please contact the pantries individually at the contact numbers listed below:

WALWORTH COUNTY: TEFAP

ST. ANDREW’S CHURCH 714 E WALWORTH AVE. DELAVAN, WI 53115 Emergency – Terry Bailey (262) 374-3503 Food Pantry - Saturday 8:30 to 10:30 AM and on emergency call BIG FOOT EMERGENCY FOOD PANTRY

111 FREMONT ST. WALWORTH, WI 53184 Emergency - Madeline Zindrik (262) 215-4458 Food Pantry - Friday 2:00 PM to 4 PM, & Saturday 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM and on emergency call EAST TROY FOOD PANTRY

2861 AUSTIN ST. EAST TROY, WI 53120 Emergency - Mary Lou Luedtke (262) 949-8163 PANTRY # (262) 642-4357 Food Pantry - Tuesday 7:30 AM, to 11 AM, & Thursday 2:30 to 4:30 PM and on emergency call ELKHORN FOOD PANTRY

14 W GENEVA ST. ELKHORN, WI 53121 PANTRY PHONE # (262) 723-6359 Emergency: # (262) 742-3799 Food Pantry - M-W-F - 9 TO 11:00 AM LAKE GENEVA FOOD PANTRY

1st CONGREGATIONAL UNITED CHURCH of CHRIST 715 WISCONSIN LAKE GENEVA, WI 53147 Emergency # Joanne Kanas (262) 210-2525 Food Pantry - M-W-F - 9 TO 11:30 AM SHARON FOOD PANTRY

125 PEARL ST. SHARON, WI 53585 Fax # (262) 736-2100 Emergency # Pat Harvey - (262) 736-9144 Food Pantry - Saturday 9 to 11 AM WALWORTH COUNTY FOOD PANTRY

