Local food pantries sending clients home with more food

As coronavirus spreads, a local food pantry is doing their best to make sure people who use their services go home with plenty of food.

“As we all know, they are recommending that people have extra food on hand and so we are doing the best we can to get that extra food in shoppers’ hands so that they have the items that they need in case they are stuck at home for a while,” said Middleton Outreach Ministry Executive Director Ellen Carlson.

At MOM, clients usually have a limit on the amount of food they can take home. But the CDC is recommending that people who are at higher risk of contracting COVID-19 should stock up on groceries and other necessities like medicine, just in case.

“These people here they are very nice and very helpful and I just thank god for this place here because I don’t want to go from one town to another town just to get some food and stuff like that so I thank all the food pantries in helping everybody else,” said Ella Jackson, one of MOM’s clients.

In addition to food, MOM is sending their clients home with extra soap.

“We started handing out extra soap to everyone. We ordered a bunch of soap because we know that personal hygiene items are hard to get and they are expensive so we wanted to make sure people were getting that as much as possible,” said Carlson.

The ministry is dependent on volunteers --many of whom are older. Some have decided to stay home to play it safe. Organizers are working on a plan to continue helping their clients just in there aren’t enough volunteers to help out.

Right now, MOM isn’t in danger of closing because of lack of volunteers but if that worst case scenario comes up, Carlson says they are talking about how to keep their clients fed.

“If we do have to close, we are already working as a whole, trying and figure out how people will get food and those conversations are already underway,”

