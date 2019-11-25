Local girls donate money made from selling pigs to cancer center

Honoring a fight against cancer. Two local girls are being celebrated after they donated the money they made selling their pigs to cancer research.

Alexis and Addison Strunz

Alexis and Addison Strunz raised the pigs themselves. They say they wanted to donate the money in memory of their uncle, who they lost to cancer back in August.

The family says they also lost their grandfather to cancer. All of that money went to the Carbone Cancer Center at the University of Wisconsin.

