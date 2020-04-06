Nearly $100M in transportation aid to come from WisDOT

Wisconsin governments will receive more than $99 million in payments for transportation from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The quarterly payments to Wisconsin’s 1,850 villages, towns and cities total $99,147,647 for General Transportation Aids (GTA), Connecting Highway Aids and Expressway Policing Aids, according to WisDOT.

“The importance of a sound transportation system is especially evident as we face the challenge of the COVID-19 public emergency,” Secretary-designee Craig Thompson said. “The local system is the essential first and last miles, making sure that vital goods like food and medical supplies are getting to where they’re needed.”

The payments break down to $95,875,797 in General Transportation Aids; $3,015,875 to municipalities eligible to receive Connecting Highway Aids; and $255,975 to Milwaukee County for Expressway Policing Aids.

For the 2020 calendar year, local governments will receive an estimated $521 million in financial assistance to support transportation related projects. This is a ten percent increase over the previous biennial budget, according to WisDOT.

General Transportation Aids help cover the costs of constructing, maintaining, and operating roads and streets under local jurisdiction. Connecting Highway Aids reimburse municipalities for maintenance and traffic control of certain state highways within municipalities, according to WisDOT.

Quarterly payments for cities, towns and villages are sent the first Monday in January, April, July and October. County payments are made in three installments, with 25 percent of the total annual payment on the first Monday in January; 50 percent on the first Monday in July; and 25 percent on the first Monday in October.