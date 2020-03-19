Local groups raise money to help farmers affected by coronavirus outbreak

Two Dane County groups have kicked off a fundraiser to help local farms negatively affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

The Dane County Farmers' Market and FairShare CSA Coalition hope to raise at least $5,000 assist farms and food producers in our area.

Meanwhile, applications will be accepted and reviewed by a third-party representative from the UW Center for Integrated Agricultural Systems, according to a release Thursday.

Member farms and food businesses may ask up to $500 in grants - money that does not need to be repaid.

Farms will also be able to apply for funds to pay for loan and mortgage payments, as well as support employee wages.

CLICK HERE to donate.

The Dane County Farmers' Market is one of the country's largest farmers markets, held on the Capitol Square April-November.

The FairShare CSA Coalition is a nonprofit that works to support and connect farmers and eaters, according to the release.