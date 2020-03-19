Local hair and nail salons losing business amid coronavirus outbreak

Hair and nail salons are one of many industries hit hard by a new ban of gatherings of 10 people or more in Wisconsin.

Studio Z in Madison and Monona is one of them. The business closed Wednesday, and is set to stay closed through the beginning of April.

Not only are stylists taking a hit - some say they're worried about customers, looking forward to their fresh, new 'do.’

“A lot of people don't think about how much hair and nails can impact somebody and make them feel positive and brighter about themselves,” says Katelyn Dtellflue, a Studio Z Stylist.

“So not being able to come in and get that can really turn someone in on themselves,” she says.

Gov. Tony Evers has not yet mandated that salons close, though many say they are choosing to close because they can't afford to keep their doors open with fewer clients.

