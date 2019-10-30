Local heroes honored at Wisconsin State Patrol awards ceremony

Two local heroes from Edgerton were among 59 people recognized at Wednesday's annual Wisconsin State Patrol awards ceremony.

State Patrol inspector Travis Lauer and Wisconsin Department of Corrections Captain Andrew Lyga said they are grateful and humbled, but they were just doing their jobs.

Lauer joined the State Patrol almost 20 years ago.

"One of the biggest things was a desire just to help others," he said.

In the early morning hours of July 5, while Lauer was off-duty, he and Lyga, his neighbor, had their chance to help.

"We had just kind of gotten together and we were sitting around a fire," Lauer said.

The two men started to hear a consistent honking nearby. When they looked for where the sound was coming from, they knew something was wrong.

"We just saw this orange glow over the treetops," Lauer said.

Lauer and Lyga ran towards it and found a garage on fire with flame spreading quickly to the house and people still inside.

"They were completely asleep, so they had no idea what was going on," Lauer said.

Two decades of training kicked in, and the men jumped into action.

"I kicked the door open and immediately two of the grandchildren that were in the house came out from around the corner," Lauer said.

An aunt and the children's grandparents were also in the house. Lyga and Lauer made sure all five family members and their two dogs made it to safety.

"We stuck around all night to help if needed," Lyga said.

For their quick thinking, Wisconsin State Patrol recognized both at an awards ceremony Wednesday afternoon.

Both men said they are humbled, but they insist they are not heroes.

"We're not the only ones out there doing things like this, responding to emergencies like this, and there are people that respond to much worse things than we've responded to," Lyga said.

This is just what they do.

"I don't think it's anything that anyone else in our line of work wouldn't have done," Lauer said.

Both men said they are still in touch with the family they helped. The couple is renting a house in the same area while their home is rebuilt. The work should be done by the end of the year.