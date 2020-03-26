Local hospital says federal help not enough, asks for donations of medical supplies

In a dire update Thursday, Wisconsin health officials determined that the emergency supplies they requested from the federal government may not be enough to meet the needs of slowing the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

UW Health said in a release that it is now asking residents and businesses to donate any remaining Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to UW Health.

"UW Health anticipates a high volume of patients that will require more Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) than we currently have in stock," according to a release.

Those items include: the N-95 mask respirators, procedure face masks, hand sanitizer, gowns, eye protection, exam gloves and disinfecting wipes.

UW Health asks you to fill out this form before dropping off the much-needed supplies at the following address:

20 S. Park St. parking lot

Madison, WI 53715

Hours: Monday-Friday – 10am–2pm