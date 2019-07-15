Local law enforcement communication with ICE agency

"So far, ICE has not contacted us to say they will be in the area," Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney said.

The communication request from ICE comes after last fall's ICE arrests and local law enforcement was not aware of the federal agents in the area.

"Last year when we responded to the calls that there was someone with a gun in the area we put all of our resources on that call and take it as a serious emergency," Mahoney said. "If we know that they are federal agents conducting arrests, then we can make sure our resources can go to other emergencies in our community."

City Officials in Madison also released a statement back in June 2019 saying they have not been informed of any extra enforcement, but are keeping a close eye on ICE presence.

Nationwide the ICE arrests began Sunday, July 14 and according to immigrant advocacy groups in Baltimore, Chicago and New York there were no confirmed reports of immigrants being apprehended.

For anyone in the community concerned about potential ICE arrests Sheriff Mahoney said, "We encourage them to reach out to immigrant services whether it be an immigration attorney or some of our other programs and services such as Central Hispano who are very responsive to the concerns of the immigrant community."

