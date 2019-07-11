Local law enforcement get crucial funding to prevent workplace shootings

After a workplace shooting in Middleton last September, the Dane County Sheriff’s Department is receiving a donation of over $100,000 from the Paradigm Foundation, the nonprofit for WTS Paradigm, where the shooting took place.

The Dane County Board of Supervisors approved the resolution that allows the donation Thursday evening.

Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney says the money will be used to buy deputies critical incident equipment – equipment he says that can be the difference between life and death.

Mahoney says that when his deputies rushed into WTS Paradigm, they didn’t have some of the rifle resistant gear other departments had.

While that didn’t stop the deputies from doing their job, the said this money will buy that gear to equip their squad cars so they’re safe and better prepared.

Mahoney says this donation is an example of the strong partnerships in the community.

“It’s very, very humbling to have the Paradigm family embrace our emergency responders as they have, when in fact they had such a traumatic incident on that September day,” Mahoney said.

The Paradigm Foundation also gave $45,000 to the Middleton Police Department.

