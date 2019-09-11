Local law enforcement honors 9/11 with special memorial events

The Madison and Fire Departments are continuing their tradition of hosting their 'Never Forget' blood drive at the new Fire Station 14.

This year marks the 8th year for the blood drive and the 18th anniversary of 9/11. The departments will also hold a special memorial ceremony to honor and remember those first responders who paid the ultimate sacrifice on this day.

The Honor Guards will lead the ceremony, the National Anthem will be played followed by a few words from Madison Police Chief Koval and Madison Fire Chief Davis. There will be a moment of silence and then bagpipes and pipers will conclude the program.

The blood drive starts at 7 a.m. and goes until 1 p.m. The memorial ceremony starts at 8 a.m. outside Fire Station 14 located at 3201 Dairy Drive.

More information about the ceremony and drive click here.