Local law enforcement kneels in solidarity with members of black community

Wednesday, local law enforcement took a stand, by kneeling.

Dane County Sheriff David Mahoney, Madison Police Chief Vic Wahl and more than a dozen other officers knelt with the black community and gave a moment of silence and said a prayer in honor of George Floyd.

“I am in my 41st year of law enforcement,” Mahoney said as he wiped a tear away from his eye. "And it's unfortunate that 41 years later, we're continuing to fight the battle of racism and police brutality."

This took place at the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County, where President Michael Johnson organized a press conference between members of the black community and police to talk about racial tension more than a week after the death of George Floyd.

"As we've been working through the protests that have turned into violence, we've been struggling for a way to express a common ground in a constructive way, so I think this was a perfect opportunity to do it," Chief Wahl said.

Lorien Carter, Tony Robinson’s aunt also took the podium to speak. Her nephew, Robinson, was shot and killed by a white Madison Police officer in 2015.

"I don't agree with the riots, but I will not tell disenfranchised people how to react to years of being downtrodden,” Carter said. "Do I feel like it's enough? Not yet, but it's definitely a start."

Carter is just one of the many African Americans who spoke about their fears for their family members and themselves when it comes to interactions with police.

“I'm tired of seeing violence done to my people, but I'm deciding to channel that anger with love," a single mother said shortly after Carter was finished speaking.

Mahoney said rebuilding the community’s trust starts today.

"We need to do this across the country and across the state, recognizing the institutional racism within our own profession and having those difficult conversations and grow from them," Mahoney said.

Sheriff Mahoney sent out a statement today speaking out against the action and inaction of the four Minneapolis Police officers involved in Floyd’s arrest.