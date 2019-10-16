Local law enforcement to highlight the importance of ‘Move Over Law’

Looking ahead to National Move Over Day on Sat., first responders from South Central Wisconsin will highlight the importance of following the law.

The Move Over Law requires drivers to move in another lane for lane for law enforcement, ambulances, fire trucks or any utility maintenance vehicles working within 12 feet of the road.

According to data released by the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation, since 2017 there have been a total of 2,034 traffic convictions for violating the Move Over Law. In 2017, there were 776 convictions. 2018, there were 691.

As of Sept. 23 of this year, 567 have been recorded, according to WisDOT.

Officials said if drivers are unable to move over into another lane safely, drivers need to significantly reduce speed while passing.

Deputy Evan Tilleson with the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office patrols a stretch of the Beltline in Madison. He said it is a concern for law enforcement, as they are juggling multiple things at once and cannot always pay attention to any hazards coming toward them on the road.

“I’ve had some vehicles get pretty close to me, makes me pretty nervous and a lot of vehicles won’t slow down. I’ve had people actually accelerate when they pass me,” he said.

On Thurs. morning, emergency responders will hold a media event at the State Patrol DeForest Post to share their personal stories while out in the road.