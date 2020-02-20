Local leader honored as “Hometown Hero” for work with low-income community

State lawmakers recognized a local leader as a “Hometown Hero” for decades of giving opportunities to Madison’s low-income community.

Rev. Dr. Carmen Porco has spent more than forty years running the Northport and Packer low-income housing complexes in Madison’s north side.

The State Assembly gave Porco the honor on Thursday. Rep. Melissa Sargent wrote, “Rev. Porco has selflessly dedicated his life and work to fighting for just and equal opportunities, and has changed the lives of many.”

Porco described his model for low-income housing: “It’s unusual in that we don’t just look at property management. We look at the sense of allowing people to help build community and to make contributions.”

Porco employs his residents; all 21 members of his staff also live in units.

“Carmen is the first person in my life who believed in me,” program director Pat Wongkit said. She has been a resident for 35 years and an employee for 25 years. “He provided resources for me, invested in me... and that meant so much for me to work even harder to do the best I can.”

Sainey Nyassi, now the assistant manager, said he was so happy Porco received the honor.

“He deserves it,” Nyassi said. “Dr. Carmen is what I would call a leader. He sets the example.”

Porco said people with less income are not “poor.” Instead, he said, “They are people with great dignity. They are people who have found ways to survive with very meager means… they are people that are productive. They are people in search of showing their meaningfulness.”

The apartment complex has its own learning center for the roughly 200 children who live there.

Porco also applies his model for low-income housing in Milwaukee and shares it through his work as a consultant.

