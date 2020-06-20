Local leaders and healthcare professionals join in on virtual Juneteenth event

Local leaders and healthcare professionals joined in on a virtual Juneteenth celebration to talk about the resiliency of the Black community.

It was put on by the Kujichagulia Madison Center for Self Determination. Speakers included doctors with UW Health, as well as Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.

“In this current moment the session is particularly relevant. Black people have always been resilient, now we continue to battle two pandemics: COVID-19 and the centuries old pandemic of systematic injustices and anti-Blackness,” Barnes said.

Local doctors also addressed the impact COVID-19 has had on the Black community.

“We really need to learn as much as we can about it and as quickly as we can, as we all know it is disproportionately affecting the black community and Hispanic community,” Dr. Sheryl Henderson, pediatric infectious disease specialist at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health, said.

There were two hour-long sessions with multiple speakers. Both are available to watch on Facebook .

