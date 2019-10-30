Local leaders share findings about impact of F-35 military jets in Vermont

Local leaders said a number of unanswered questions about F-35 jets remain following what they called a ‘fact finding mission’ to Burlington, Vermont last week.

The Burlington Airport has a beddown of F-35 jets, which is now a subject of controversy in Madison. Truax Field Air National Guard Base was selected as a preferred alternative site to receive the jets as early as 2023.

Democratic State Rep. Chris Taylor of Madison, Alder Rebecca Kemble and the co-founder of Community Resource Team, Amelia Royko-Maurer spoke about what they learned from Burlington residents at a press conference Wed.

“Some of the stories we heard and experiences that were shared with us really underscore so many of the reasons that putting these planes in our community is so problematic,” Taylor said.

Taylor said she is calling for a new Draft Environmental Impact Statement that includes greater detail about the impacts the jets could have on the East Side community.

“We still don’t have these basic questions: How loud is it going to be? How frequent is it going to be? How long is the noise going to last?” Taylor said.

U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan submitted his public comment

as well on Wed. on the Air Force’s Draft Environmental Impact Statement for the jets, detailing questions and concerns he has about the proposal.

There have already been F-35 jets in Madison over the summer. According to the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce, there were several F-35 arrivals and departures already at Truax between late July and mid-Aug.

Critics of basing F-35s at Truax say the noise produced from the jets will be a nuisance for east side residents. Proponents cite the jobs and other economic benefits the jets will bring to Madison.

The deadline for public comment on the F-35 proposal is November 1. The Air Force will release a final Environmental Impact Statement in February 2020.