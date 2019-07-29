Local livestock community comes together to support Diemel family

The Northeast Wisconsin community has strongly come together in support of the Diemel family. This past weekend the local livestock industry did something very special, all thanks to an eleven-year-old 4-H club member who wanted to help.

It all happened at the Outagamie County Fair’s livestock auction.

“I was looking around and smiling obviously, because, well, that's what I do a lot and I was watching the crowd, and everybody was standing up and cheering and a bunch of people were crying,” said Mason Gorecki, a member of the Shooting Stars 4-H Club.

Gorecki donated proceeds from this 246 pound pig named Stein to the Diemel family. The buyer was a Navarino native.

“It was important to me because I knew that a lot of people were down and not feeling happy because I mean, they lost part of their family, and I know I wouldn't be able to live without my dad or cousins,” said Gorecki.

Gorecki's gesture came from his kind heart but it showed just how the livestock community is more like family.

“The livestock community themselves the people that do the livestock are all close, the Diemel family touched a lot of people through their business, and through their lives,” said Jimmy Peters, Livestock Committee President for Outagamie County.

Peters said there's nationwide support for the family, especially seen on social media, but the support is massive in their small town that just wants to be there for its people.

“It was pretty amazing seeing how many people were backing what the Diemels do or knew the Diemels or maybe didn't even know the Diemels but still wanted to support the cause,” said Peters.

