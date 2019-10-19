Local man's kindness to young girl inspires documentary

The story of one Clinton man's kindness is spreading to more and more people through a documentary now available on Amazon.

The documentary tells the story of a woman who says the late Bob Jensen touched her life forever.

Joni Lillard was born with VATER syndrome, a rare group of birth defects, which meant she grew up in and out of hospitals, having multiple surgeries. However, thanks to Bob Jensen, Lillard always had something to brighten her day.

For decades, Lillard has kept Jensen's gifts in two big boxes.

"It just seems to go on forever," she said. "They're really special to me."

The boxes have stayed with Lillard through nearly every move she has made since graduating high school.

"I could never imagine throwing something away that looks like this," Lillard said, holding up two of Jensen's gifts.

In those boxes are hundreds of cards, all from one special man -- Bob Jensen.

"Every day, for two and a half years or so, he would send me a handmade card," Lillard said.

Jensen started sending Lillard cards after an article in the Beloit Daily News said Lillard was spending her seventh birthday in a Boston hospital.

Nearly every day, a handmade, hand-painted card would arrive from Jensen, with special messages for Lillard.

"I just couldn't imagine that someone could be that dedicated and committed and loving," said Debbie Fischer, Lillard's mom.

Jensen's daughter Jan Jensen said that was just who her father was, and he got his whole family involved in spreading kindness.

"We would make cards for elderly people in nursing homes and then go over and visit them on Sunday after church," Jan said.

Jan and her siblings would also make cards for Lillard.

What Jan's father did for Lillard inspired Jan to share his story through a 2017 documentary called "The Bear and the Owl."

"My dad was so humble about it that this was a way for us to be able to share his art," Jan said.

"The Bear and the Owl" is now available on Amazon. Jan hopes that more people will be able to see her dad's story and that it will continue to inspire kindness in others.

"If that sparks something in them to do something nice for someone else, it just makes the world a better place, that's all we can hope for," Jan said.