Local meat shop sees business boom during pandemic

Local meat shops are seeing sales go through the roof as many grocery stores limit how much meat people can buy.

At Johnson's Sausage Shoppe in Rio, business is booming.

"There's been a huge, huge flux," said owner Chris Johnson, adding, "Because [customers are] finding out their store, they're putting a limit and a rationing on what they can buy and purchase."

With those grocery store limits, people are buying more in bulk at smaller, local shops.

"A man stopped in, never been to the store, bought a full beef. Now a whole beef is approximately $2500," Johnson recalled.

Johnson said she has sold six months worth of product in just the last two weeks.

"I'm selling a lot of quarters, a lot of halves, a lot of sides of beef. I've probably sold 50 pigs just in the last 10 days," she explained.

For now, Johnson is confident her supply is keeping up with demand.

"I did not run into this panic and this worry that other places go to," Johnson said.

However, the Wisconsin Beef Council said shutdowns and slowed production at packing plants in Wisconsin and nationwide are having a ripple effect.

"That has led to bottlenecks in the supply chain and temporary decreases in our overall beef supply," said Executive Director Tammy Vaassen.

Still, Vaassen said they are not expecting any major shortages here in Wisconsin.

"It is really important for everybody to note though that we do still have beef available. However, it might be specific cuts or quantities that might be limited at certain times," she explained.

Vaassen also said she expects to see some supply issues resolved in the next two weeks as plants start to reopen.