Local medical software company helps equip field hospitals

Verona-based medical software company, Epic Systems, is helping equip field hospitals across the country established to fight COVID-19.

Courtesy: Epic Systems

Hundreds of major health systems use Epic's software on a daily basis. Now, that technology is making its way to alternative care facilities from New York to Chicago.

Epic's vice president of client success, Eric Helsher, said more than 70 percent of Americans have an Epic chart, and having that technology available in the field is crucial for those on the front lines.

"It''s the same technology that they use day in and day out, and extending it to new facilities," he said.

Helsher said they are getting that technology up and running in record time.

"What happens over months typically is now being deployed within a matter of days," he said.

He said Epic is working with more than 100 health systems on some type of alternative care facility, including in Milwaukee. While it is not fully in operating, there is a team getting things ready.

"We are currently working with our customers, Children's Hospital of Wisconsin, to extend Epic out to the alternative care facility at the state fair grounds," he said.

Helsher and local officials say the hope is that the facilities do not need to be used. On Sunday, Governor Tony Evers announced he wants the Alliant Energy Center in Madison to be used as the state's second alternative care facility. Dane Co. officials said the application with FEMA is still pending.

