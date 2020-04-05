Local non-profit recommends activities for kids and parents to stay active

As social distancing continues, one area non-profit is helping parents and kids stay active by recommending activities to do while at home.

Tri 4 Schools organizes events and after school programs for kids in elementary and middle school. Normally at this time of year, they have hundreds of kids training for an upcoming spring triathlon.

The organization created an at-home training plan to help participants stay in shape.

“We are trying to find ways to keep kids active, and maybe it’s something parents can do as well to try and keep the whole family moving,” Tri 4 Schools Director and Founder Katie Hensel said.

Tri 4 Schools also posts countless additional activities other area groups put on, such as virtual cooking and yoga classes, on its Facebook page .

