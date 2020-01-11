Local nonprofit aims to collect, refurbish 1,500 bikes for kids

Area residents donated extra bikes of all sizes at Unity Point Health — Meriter Clinic locations for Annual Bike Collection Day on Saturday morning.

Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison (FB4K) will collect gently used bikes on as the first phase of its third season. The bikes will be refurbished and donated to 1,500 area youth later this spring.

FB4K Madison is creating a sustainable supply of bicycles for all kids by collecting extra bikes from the community, refurbishing the donated bikes with the help of volunteers and giving them back through a diverse network of community organizations already working with area youth.

Locations are open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the following locations.

Stoughton - 100 Silverado Dr., Stoughton

Monona - 6408 Copps Ave., Monona

Deforest-Windsor - 4200 Savannah Dr., Deforest

Deming Way - 2275 Deming Way, Middleton

McKee - 3102 Meriter Way., Madison

Fitchburg - 2690 Research Park Dr., Fitchburg

Bikes can also be dropped off at the temporary FB4K Workshop at 2031 Zeier Rd. at East Towne Plaza.

For 10 weeks following the collection, hundreds of volunteer cleaners, preppers and mechanics will refurbish the bikes to make them safe and reliable, and then give them away through a network of area community organizations on March 28 and 29.

Founded in 2016, FB4K Madison gave away some 3,000 refurbished bicycles to local families. The goal for 2020 is to give away 1,500 bikes! FB4K is scheduling volunteer groups from area employers, faith groups and sports teams to help with the effort. Interested parties can email volunteer@fb4kmadison.org.