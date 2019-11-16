Local organization celebrates 15 years of helping at-risk youth

Local organization Mentoring Positives celebrated their 15th anniversary Saturday night with an annual fundraiser. Mentoring Positives works to help at-risk youth on Madison's East Side and the Darbo-Worthington neighborhood.

Quency Smith, 21, was at Saturday's fundraiser, selling "Off the Block" Salsa, a product that students in Mentoring Positives have helped create and sell.

"We have our youth focus more on business, sales, marketing," he said.

The money from those sales will go toward funding Mentoring Positives programming.

Smith knows the organization's impact firsthand. He went through it all four years of high school.

"I just dealt with depression really bad when I was in high school," Smith said. "I used Mentoring Positives as my safe space."

Smith said the organization also helped him deal with family troubles and empowered him to believe in himself.

"He let me coach my own basketball team when I was a sophomore in high school, I never thought I would do something like that," Smith said, referring to Mentoring Positives's founder, Will Green.

Green started the organization after working as a youth probation officer.

"Doing work around the juvenile justice system, I saw a lot of kids that looked like me go through the system and I wanted to do something about that," Green said.

He started Mentoring Positives after losing his mother to breast cancer. He said her work with kids inspired him to do more.

"It's our job to provide a platform where kids can thrive, be seen, be valued," Green said.

In working with youth, Green gets them involved in fun activities like playing basketball, but he pairs that with sharing life lessons, helping them work through issues at school and connecting them with jobs and internships.

"It's a joy to watch them, just like my own kids, to watch them grow up and be productive, successful adults," he said.

Smith said getting that kind of support when he was young means he wants to show other kids what's possible.

"You don't have to go down that path of always getting in trouble or selling drugs, gang banging. None of those things I do, and I come from the same place as you come from," Smith said.

Green said the next step for Mentoring Positives is finding a bigger space to have activities so they can focus on helping more kids.