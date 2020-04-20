Local organizations to receive $1.5M in grants

More than 90 organizations across Dane County will receive part of $1.5 million in grant funding through the Dane County COVID-19 Emergency and Recovery Fund, according to the United Way of Dane County.

The United Way said the money was raised thanks to more than 1,000 donors. The Fund was launched March 13 in collaboration with Boys & Girls Club of Dane County and Selfless Ambition, and has raised a total of $2 million.

In the first phase of the granting process, local organizations received $425,000. Additional dollars were designated by donors to local organizations and other United Ways.

Starting March 20, United Way of Dane County received 100 applications, totaling more than $3.4 million in requests. A 17-member volunteer committee then reviewed the applications.

The remaining $1.5 million has been awarded to 36 of those applications, supporting more than 90 organizations that provide Coronavirus-related food, housing and flexible funding needs.

“These investments reflect our committee’s goal to address our community’s greatest needs during this crisis, including housing and food insecurity, job/income loss and childcare issues-- particularly among communities of color who are disproportionately affected by this pandemic,” said Dr. Barbara Nichols, United Way Vision Council Chair and Co-Chair of the Emergency and Recovery Fund Committee.

People seeking support or encouraged to call United Way's 211 information and referral service.

"Families are looking for resources right now to keep food on the table, pay their bills and stay in their homes," said United Way President and CEO Renee Moe. "We aim to get dollars into the hands of people who need help right now."

Following these grants, United Way is shifting to a long-term community response strategy, with the launch of a #GivingTuesdayNow campaign on May 5.