Local police warn drivers: be on the lookout for buses

The Beloit Police Department is warning drivers to stay vigilant and to obey the law as buses hit the road for the first day of school.

Beloit Police posted an image in Facebook reminding drivers to stop when a bus is loading or unloading students.

"Bus drivers can, and do, file reports to us on violations of their stop arm," the post reads.

The post reiterates the importance of keeping kids safe as the school year gets underway.

"If the bus driver sees your plate, we will probably be getting a report and meeting up with you later. It is super dangerous to pass a bus when the arm is out, which is why the citation is also pretty hefty. Once again, we aren't in it for the money, we are in it for the safety. If this post, or the threat of a big ticket prevent you from endangering some little ones, then mission accomplished. This seems to have been a bigger problem last school year for some reason, and we want to prevent issues this year,"