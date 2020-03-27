Local providers receive much-needed eyewear and gloves amid COVID-19 pandemic

Eight Madison-area community providers are receiving much-needed health supplies as they battle the spreading coronavirus Friday.

According to a release, biohealth advocate BioForward Wisconsin has acquired and is distributing more than 1,100 pieces of protective eyewear and 7,000 pairs of gloves to local providers.

Organizations receiving the PPE include Dreamweavers, Inc., REM Wisconsin, Options in Community Living, Inc., Comfort Care 4U, Create-Ability, Inc., Rise Up, Community Living Connections, and Catholic Charities, according to the release.

Distribution of the PPE started Thursday, March 26 and will continue on Friday March 27.

BioForward says shortages of N95 masks prevented the group from finding and donating those to local partners.

“The important work that community providers do – helping people with disabilities and seniors live in their own homes, in the community rather than in facilities or institutions – is work that happens 24 hours a day seven days a week. It is essential work and will not stop during this pandemic,” said Melissa Mulliken, advocacy coordinator for the Developmental Disabilities Coalition, Inc, in the release. “We are deeply appreciative of BioForward stepping up. Our need for PPEs are greater than any one donation could cover. We are hopeful that BioForward’s wonderful example will inspire others to give.”

“The vulnerable people these organizations assist are at risk for the COVID-19 virus, which makes staff in their homes vulnerable to infection as well,” said Lisa Johnson, CEO, BioForward Wisconsin, in the release. “We are honored to be a part of Wisconsin’s biohealth industry and we are committed to being a part of the community response that is called for during these unprecedented times.”