Local restaurant's 'Pay it Forward' soups lead to snacks for homeless

The owner of Fitchburg restaurant Liliana's is donating snacks to the homeless and offering "Pay it Forward" soups during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dave Heide

Facebook posts regarding the soup specials being offered by the local restaurant during the COVID-19 pandemic garnered enough attention that CLIF Bar took notice. The company sent a pallet of their snack bars to Liliana's to help distribute to people who were experiencing food insecurity, according to a Facebook post from Liliana's owner Dave Heide.

"I know a lot of us have had meal replacement bars as a snack, but think of how important that nutrition bar that is shelf stable and enriched with vitamins could be for someone who is experiencing homelessness," Heide said in the post. "If you don’t have a home, it means no refrigerator, no oven, no protection from the elements, and no safe place to keep things like valuables or possessions. Having a meal you can keep in a backpack or pocket can mean the world to someone."

Heide says he plans to distribute the snacks to the Greater Madison Resource Center. Some of the bars will then be distributed to The Beacon, a homelessness resource in downtown Madison.

You can order soup from Liliana's for $5, less or nothing at all. The restaurant is located at 251 Triverton Pike Dr. in Fitchburg.