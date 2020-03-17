Local restaurants struggle to keep doors open after Gov. order

Local restaurants are putting a hold on dine-in services after Gov. Evers ordered them to close to stop the spread of the Coronavirus.

“When we opened our doors we were hoping to have a restaurant full of people. For the first two or three weeks, that’s exactly what we got,” Patrick DePula, Dark Horse and Salvatore Tomato Pies Owner said.

Depula wanted to open a restaurant that was different.

“Our food that we cook doesn’t follow a theme, the music that we play doesn’t fit what you would find in a normal restaurant,” DePula said.

He’s no stranger to the game. This is the third restaurant he's opened in the Madison area in almost a decade.

“We look at most of the people who work with us and we consider them family,” he said.

After the new order from Gov. Evers to close all dine-in bars and restaurants, DePula said all three of his stores are hurting.

“Today was one of the hardest I’ve ever had as a business owner I had to let go and lay off a lot of my staff,” he said.

With the change, Depula said he’s facing at least a 50 percent drop in sales.

“We’re a restaurant. We don’t have gigantic cash reserves. We count on cash flow,” he said.

Now he’s depending on carry-out and delivery sales, but he’s not sure what the future holds.

“It’s hard to figure out how we move forward. Is there going to be a dark horse? Is there going to be a Salvatore Tomato Pies?” Depula said.

Depaula isn’t the only restaurant owner faced with uncertainty.

“We’re forced to do curbside and pick up orders. I find most of the day cooking with myself,” Franceso Mangano, Osteria Papavero Owner said.

Mangano opened the authentic Italian restaurant Osteria Papavero 14 years ago.

“Happy jolly restaurant with a nice core of customer,” he said.

Customers that he won’t see under the ban. He said he’s relying on delivery sales hoping that and the community can keep his doors open.

“I encourage everyone to go to local restaurants and buy a gift certificate even if it’s a small amount, it will keep us going,” Mangano said.

Restaurant owners said financial support from the national level is necessary or family-owned restaurants in Madison will have no choice but to close for good.