Local screen printing shop starts "Together Madison" campaign

The owners of a local screen printing shop are raising money and community spirit amid the pandemic. Many small businesses continue to struggle, especially those offering services deemed non-essential under Safer at Home. “Together Madison” is the message of a new campaign that was started to help.

Corey Trzinski and Bryan Mach, co-owners of The Shop Screen Printing in McFarland are making and selling T-Shirts, free of charge for other local small businesses.

“We're offering at no risk to the business. Sign up, send us a logo," said Trzinski. Each shirt costs about $30 online. $10 goes directly to the business whose logo is on the shirt and $5 supports River Food Pantry in Madison. The Shop keeps the rest for the cost of materials, shipping, and labor.

"When somebody buys a shirt, they're supporting us, another business and then they're supporting the community with a donation to the food bank," said Trzinski. He says this is a way for everyone to pay it forward with community spirit.

Any business can sign up to be part of the Together Madison campaign. In just four days, more than a hundred shirts have been sold.

