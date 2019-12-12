Local small businesses report successful holiday sales

More pressure on retailers this holiday season with one less week of shopping between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Holiday shoppers showed up for local businesses on small business Saturday, despite growing numbers of online sales.

American Express reported $19.6 billion spent on Small Business Saturday, a big increase from last year.

A handful of local businesses on Monroe Street in Madison say they have seen great sales thus far this holiday season. The clothing store Hive's owner, Pam Schwarzbach says they had a very successful small business Saturday and the weekend that followed was even better.

"I think people have a very strong sense of community here and I think people understand that there dollar spent in the community stays in the community," Schwarzbach said.

NBC15 reached out to West and East Towne Mall to see if they are on pace with last year's sales, and their spokesperson said they have had a very strong season with help from holiday driven events.