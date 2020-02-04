Local synchronized skating teams hoping for a shot at the Olympics

Synchronized skating was denied from becoming part of the 2022 Winter Olympics. Local team the Madison Ice Diamonds are hoping the sport will get another chance to take Olympic ice in the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The Madison Ice Diamonds are one team that is part of the Wisconsin Inspire Synchronized Skating Co-op that has teams in Beaver Dam, Madison and Milwaukee.

Currently the sport goes to Nationals and then Worlds. One juvenile team of the Madison Ice Diamonds has qualified for Nationals in Rhode Island.

The synchronized skating team has a spring show in May. To learn more about the teams and the sport click here.