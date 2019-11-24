Local woman hosts fundraising dinner to elimate hunger, wins award

A local woman is going the extra mile to eliminate hunger in our state and this year she was honored with an award for her work in the community.

For six years, Katie Freeman has hosted a “Brinner” fundraiser supporting NBC15’s Share Your Holidays campaign. She spends most of her time finding ways to help people in need.

24 years ago, late NBC15 anchor Mike McKinney had a mission to eliminate hunger in the community and now there’s a “Be like Mike” award in his honor.

"To win an award for something that doesn't feel like a huge deal in my life is really humbling," Freeman said.

Freeman was one of the honorees who won the award for her dedication to helping those in need at the Share Your Holidays luncheon earlier this month.

She has made it her mission to help put food on the table for those who can't afford to do it themselves.

"To know that it's a couple less kiddos that are going hungry and don't have to make hard choices this holiday season really means a lot," Freeman said.

"I was on a plane flying home and I thought about how much I love cooking breakfast food," she said.

So she started a "Brinner” ,breakfast for dinner fundraiser, to collect food and funds to help eliminate hunger.

It’s not just pancakes and sausage. Volunteers prepare a four course chef-level meal for all guests.

Freeman said she has always been passionate about fighting hunger in the community.

"I don't think people should have to worry or focus on being hungry for food. It's important for people to be hungry for going to school and to work," she said.

Freeman combined food and fundraising in hopes that one less person goes hungry this holiday season.

"People should help out because it's so easy to help out. You don't have to do anything big. It could just be picking up a few extra cans at the grocery store," Freeman said.