Local woman surprised with gift of a lifetime

A 21-year-old Madison woman was shocked and very excited when she got the surprise of a lifetime Wednesday, getting the chance to do something she thought might never be possible.

When Angela Campbell stepped out of work, she thought she was going out to lunch. What she did not know was that dozens of people were waiting with a special surprise.

"I didn't know how I was going to keep the secret," said Kathy Walters, Campbell's case manager and job coach.

Campbell grew up with an intellectual disability, but she has not let that stop her.

"Angela's always positive, she's got a great smile, she's a hard worker," Walters said.

Campbell lives on her own and works for a car dealership.

"I love my job very, very much," she said.

However, through all of her successes, Campbell has had one dream.

"I really, really want to go see the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco," she explained. "I liked it for probably a long, long time ever since I actually saw it on, like, the Internet or on TV."

Campbell did not know if she would ever get to see the bridge in person.

"It's a really, really long way away, and I believe it's a lot of money," she said.

Earlier in 2019, some local officials were in the audience when Campbell accepted an award celebrating her self-advocacy and overcoming her disability. She spoke about her dream to see the Golden Gate Bridge, and those officials thought they could help.

On Wednesday, several groups, including Dane County, Delta Airlines and Dane County Regional Airport came together to surprise Campbell with a trip to San Francisco.

When they showed her the boarding pass, Campbell said, "I think I'm going to faint!"

Campbell and Walters will travel to San Francisco together to finally make Campbell's dream come true.

"I was definitely surprised. My eyes lit up like, I can't believe, I can't believe this happened," Campbell said.

This trip will be Campbell's first time on a plane that she can remember and her first time outside Wisconsin since she was very young. Campbell and Walters will visit San Francisco in mid-January.