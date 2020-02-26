Local youth soccer club board member investigated for embezzling $50K

A Lodi Area Youth Soccer Club board member is being investigated for allegedly embezzling $50,000 from the team, according to a letter sent to families.

Tiffany Houdek, the president of the Lodi Area Youth Soccer Club said their treasurer, Beth Waldsmith, was removed after pilfering the money from the group.

“Pretty extreme shock because of the long history of volunteer service,” she said.

She said she does not know why or what the extent of the matter is because it is still being investigated.

Lodi police learned the board member was taking money here and there, not making any big expenditures. She is now facing criminal charged.

“Sad that a family got in this situation. Doesn’t certainly excuse what was a terrible choice,” said Lodi Police Chief Wayne Smith.

The team reported the incident a few weeks ago and said it won’t affect its activities for the 300 students served through the club.

“It’s a big deal and just really said because you are all run by volunteers,” Houdek said.

She said anyone who wants to donate can give there under the Lodi Soccer Club account at the Associated Bank.

A court date has been set for March 22.