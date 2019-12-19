Locals excited for new Star Wars fan regardless of poor reviews

The last installment of the Star Wars Trilogy comes out Thursday, but the critics’ reviews of Rise of Skywalker haven't all been great.

Star Wars fan Mike Geisler at the film's release Thursday (Source: WMTV).

Regardless of the reviews, the movie is expected to score big in box office sales, just like it is at local theaters.

“Try to go to most of the premieres if I can, I actually brought the wife to the premiere of Black Panther, so that was cool, and she actually enjoyed it!” says Star Wars fan Mike Geisler.

Rise of Skywalker is already making up for 75 percent of Fandango's daily ticket sales.

With all the options people have to consume entertainment with on demand, Netflix, you name it.

Rise of Skywalker is expecting to make over $205 million opening weekend.

This is a good time for movies: Frozen 2 just passed the billion dollar mark for box office.

We know the top-selling movie of 2019 was Avengers: End Game.

