Locals rescinding stay-at-home after legal warnings

Local health officials are rescinding their stay-at-home orders as attorneys warn the mandates may be on shaky legal ground in the wake of a Wisconsin Supreme Court decision invalidating a statewide mandate.

About a dozen Wisconsin counties have implemented their own stay-at-home orders since the high court on Wednesday struck down Gov. Tony Evers' order outlawing nonessential travel and closing nonessential businesses.

LIST: See where 'Safer at Home' rules stand where you live

The court ruled the order went too far. The Wisconsin Counties Association warned on its website that local stay-at-home orders could be challenged on the same grounds.

Brown and Manitowoc counties rescinded their orders Friday afternoon.