Lodi HS locked down after student makes violent threat towards another student

LODI, Wis. (WMTV) - Lodi High School was on lock-down Tuesday after a 15-year-old student made a “threat of violence” towards another student.
In a release, Lodi police say the district followed safety protocol and locked the school down around 9:30 a.m.
When officers arrived, the student who made the threat had left school grounds. Officers soon found and detained the student.
The student was then given over to juvenile authorities.
Lodi School District Administrator Charles Pursell said in a release:
“We want to make you aware of an issue that occurred at Lodi High School today. A student made a threat of violence toward another student. Anytime something like this happens it is regarded as a safety concern. However, this situation impacted all of our school buildings when the student, who made the threat, left the building. To ensure the safety of all of our students and staff, all district buildings were made aware of the situation and, per our safety procedures, all students were brought inside and students and staff were not allowed to leave any of our buildings.
Law enforcement was notified of this potential threat and worked with school officials to locate the student. After meeting with the student and his/her family they were able to quickly ascertain there was no safety threat. All schools were notified and they returned to normal daily operations.”