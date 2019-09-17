Lodi HS locked down after student makes violent threat towards another student

Lodi High School was on lock-down Tuesday after a 15-year-old student made a “threat of violence” towards another student.

In a release, Lodi police say the district followed safety protocol and locked the school down around 9:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, the student who made the threat had left school grounds. Officers soon found and detained the student.

The student was then given over to juvenile authorities.

Lodi School District Administrator Charles Pursell said in a release: