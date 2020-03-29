Lodi family spends Florida vacation from comfort of their home

Like many others, a Lodi family had to cancel their vacation plans amid the coronavirus outbreak. However, the Kerr family still found a way to have some Florida fun from the comfort of their own home.

Amy Kerr, her husband Andy and their kids Sam and Claire posted pictures of them snorkeling, sun tanning and even sitting poolside all from the living room.

They said it was all to make the most of quarantine and help others enjoy the time inside as well.

“I think so many people are just cooped up and anxious right now, and we are also. So, we just thought, let’s do this and have fun with it,” Amy Kerr said.

On Sunday, they would have been coming back from the planned vacation. They said they want to keep the photos going since there has been such great feedback.

