Lodi man arrested after slow-speed pursuit with police in stolen car

A Lodi man is behind bars after a slow-speed pursuit in a stolen car in Columbia County on Wednesday.

The Lodi Police Department says officers received a report of a stolen car from a resident in Lodi around 10 p.m.

About two hours later, officers and a sheriff’s deputy spotted the stolen car. The driver initially refused to pull over, and so a slow-speed pursuit ensued over about five miles.

The car eventually crashed into a ditch on CTH J and Van Ness Road. Police say the man exited the car and fled on foot. Officers eventually tracked him down and arrested him.

Aaron J. Kotzker, 30, is in custody for operating a motor vehicle without consent, operating revocation (criminal), resisting and obstructing law enforcement, eluding a law officer, 2 counts of felony bail jumping and theft of a financial card.

