Lodi man arrested, gun seized by police

A Lodi man was arrested for recklessly endangering safety in Columbia County early Monday morning.

Robert Clark, a 55-year-old man from Lodi, shot a gun outside of a residence on the 600 block of Sunrise Drive at 6:06 a.m., according to the Lodi Police Department. Lodi EMS was then sent to the scene along with the department.

While assisted by the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, the Lodi Police Department received a report of a domestic disturbance. Clark was then arrested for domestic related recklessly endangering safety, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

Clark was taken into custody and the gun used in the incident was seized by law enforcement. There is no remaining danger to the public, according to the Lodi Police Department.