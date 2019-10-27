Lodi man dead after reported domestic incident

Lodi Police say a 47-year-old man is dead, after he was allegedly involved in a domestic incident.

Officials say it happened around 6 p.m. Saturday on the 700 block of Sunset Drive. Lodi Police responded to calls a 34-year-old woman was being attacked by the man.

Police say the woman was able to flee the home. When police arrived on scene, the woman told officers she heard a single gunshot.

According to a release, officers found the man dead inside the home.

The incident is currently under investigation. The Columbia County Sheriff's Office and Columbia County Medical Examiner's Office is assisting.