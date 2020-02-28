'Lone wolf' broke news of the Milwaukee gunman's identity

When a local newspaper reported the identity of the gunman in Milwaukee's mass shooting, it came many hours after that news was broken on Twitter by an unemployed and formerly imprisoned journalist working from his bedroom in California.

Matthew Keys was the first to report that the 51-year-old shooter was the Molson Coors employee who shot and killed five co-workers Wednesday before killing himself. Keys says he has managed to "bounce back" after his 2018 release from prison on a hacking-related charge.

One expert calls him a "lone wolf" journalist whose lack of oversight can contribute to online disinformation.