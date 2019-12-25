Overcoming holiday loneliness: hospital chaplain talks hardship and hope

A hospital chaplain explores the hardships patients may face and the hope they can find during the holidays.

From his eight years at the SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, Father Pat Norris says he has seen patients feeling greater loneliness during the end of the year. He says holiday loneliness is related to patients missing out on traditions or not having family members who can visit. Some patients experience the season following the death of a loved one.

“There’s a hole in the heart that can never be filled,” he said.

Norris said loneliness is a part of the human condition, which people should first admit. “We can’t make the loneliness disappear," he said. "We can’t make the grief all of a sudden vanish. What we can help people to do is draw in those inner resources to deal with it, to understand that there is hope. Our goal is to really to help people keep hope alive.”

For Christians, Norris said the hope is in God entering a world of adversity and messiness. He added that people of other faiths or no faiths can also find someone or something to “lean into.”

With social media and video calling technology, Norris said some patients are better at coping with isolation. But technology points to the people behind the screens. Norris said the presence of family and friends can make a big difference on the lives of patients, or, broadly, anyone around them.

He said, “What a beautiful gift we can give to people in the holiday season by being present to people in the midst of their suffering, in the midst of their loneliness, and to be there to say, ‘You matter. You’re important.’ That’s what people can do.”

