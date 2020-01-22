Long duration light snow into Saturday

A strong high pressure system to the east will bring a developing low pressure system to a crawl as it moves through Wisconsin. This will bring a prolonged period of snow lasting through the day Saturday.

Unlike the past couple of systems, and most, snow will slowly add up over several days. Totals of 3-5 inches are likely for most of southern Wisconsin over the next few days. It won't snow all day everyday, but each day will bring the potential of 1-2 inches of new snowfall.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Steady snow expected through the night into Thursday morning. Snow totals of 1-2 inches are likely. Snow covered and slick roadways will be around for the morning commute.

THURSDAY

Snow tapers off Thursday morning through early afternoon for most locations. A new round of snow will develop by Thursday afternoon and into Thursday night. Temperatures during the daytime hours will be into the lower and middle 30s. Another 1-2 inches is expected during this time frame.

FRIDAY

On and off snow shower activity will be around on Friday. A few heavier burst of snow are possible during this time frame as well. Once again, an additional 1-2 inches of snow possible.

SATURDAY

Light to moderate snow is possible on Saturday before activity starts to taper off during the afternoon and evening. Like previous days, 1-2 inches of snow can be expected during this time frame.

TRAVEL

While several inches of snow are expected in the days ahead, the slow nature of the storm should limit any major concerns on roadways. While road crews will be busy, they should be able to keep up with the snowy conditions. Temperatures into the 20s at night and 30s during the day will also make salt very effective. Still, watch out for slick spots and snow covered roadways from time to time and make sure you have plenty of washer fluid.

