Long duration snow event to impact Wisconsin

Change is upon us as our next weathermaker heads in our direction. Clouds on the increase through Wednesday morning along with gusty winds. Winds could gust to around 30 mph out of the south. As for snow, that arrives by Wednesday afternoon and evening.

A unique situation will be around through the end of the week in the form of repeated rounds of light snowfall. Snow chances will be around Wednesday through the day on Saturday with several inches expected by that time frame. The interesting thing is that it will be a long duration light snow event with each day only picking up an inch or two of snow at most. You add it all together and it will add up to a good 3-5 inches for most of southern Wisconsin.

Temperatures will be in the middle 30s during the daytime hours. However, this is expected to be a mainly snow event with only a small chance of rain mixing in from time to time. Warmer temperatures along with a slow snowfall should limit major concerns on the roadways. With that being said, road crews will be busy and slick spots will be around.

The NBC15 Weather Authority App is available now on all mobile devices in the Google Play Store for Android users or the App Store for iOS users.

