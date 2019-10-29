Longtime Beloit mailman gets ready to hang up uniform

One Beloit mailman is getting ready to retire after nearly four decades serving his community.

He said it is not an easy job, but the people he meets every day makes the job worthwhile.

For 39 years, Zachary Sherrod has driven his Beloit mail route nearly every day, delivering mail across the community.

Born and raised in Beloit, Sherrod started the job after trying factory work and discovering it was not right for him.

"Every night I'd go in and forget to turn the oil off the machine, and it'd spray me in the face," Sherrod remembered.

Sherrod decided to join the postal service, but he very nearly did not make it through his first year — during a bitterly cold winter.

"It was so cold, I was just thinking I want to quit this job right now and take the mail back to the post office," Sherrod said.

However, Sherrod had spent three years in the Marine Corps, so he was not a quitter. He stuck with the postal service and found that his customers became the best part of the job.

"You get to know them," Sherrod explained. "Most of them, I have seen them [with] their kids, when they had kids and they've grown up and I've seen them grow up."

Sherrod said while he takes care of his customers' mail, many take care of him.

"Some come out and give drinks in the summertime when we're thirsty and it's hot out," he said. "There's some people that give treats and stuff."

After all those years, at 61 years old, Sherrod has decided to hang up his uniform for good.

"I have back problems, shoulder problems," he said, adding that health reasons are the biggest factor in his decision.

Sherrod said he knows it is time to leave.

"Hopefully I won't get up and try to put on my uniform and go to work," he said about retirement, laughing.

However, it is not going to be easy.

"I'll miss the customers, I'll miss work," Sherrod said. "I just enjoyed it. Every minute of it."

After retiring, Sherrod plans to spend more time with his 23 grandchildren and do some more traveling with his wife. His last day at the post office will be November 22.