Longtime UW professor Harold Scheub dies at 88

Harold Scheub, Emeritus professor of African languages and literature at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, died on Wednesday at age 88.

According to an online obituary, Scheub was born in Gary, Indiana, and graduated from Tolleston High School. He served as a jet mechanic during the Korean War, before receiving degrees in English literature.

In the 1970s, Scheub’s African Storyteller course began, where the professor would evaluate student works himself by hand.

Scheub joined the staff at the University of Wisconsin in 1970. He served three times as chair of the Department of African Languages and Literature.

In 2011, he established the Harold Scheub Great People Scholarship in 2011 to support students with financial needs.

